Wet end to year may carry into ’23; lake down 22 feet in year

A single protective plastic device emerged from the New Year's Eve throng on Fremont Street as Leah Klein holds an umbrella in a light rain as Bush performs on the 3rd Street Stage in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 31, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Las Vegas Valley’s wet conclusion to 2022 may become a nearly equal wet week to start the new year.

Showers are a near daily possibility for the majority of the coming week, according to the National Weather Service.

“We’re not sure how much rain we’ll get, but at least there is a chance,” meteorologist Andy Gorelow said.

Clouds will increase Monday while winds stay light. The high should be near 55 before showers potentially develop Monday night after 10 p.m. being a 40 percent possibility.

Tuesday has a 30 percent chance of showers early before the sky becomes partly sunny. Chances of rain will drop to 20 percent in the overnight hours.

Rain chances continue Wednesday and Thursday before clear days Friday and Saturday.

2.13 inches for 2022

The rainfall to end 2022 dropped 12 inches of snow at Lee Canyon.

Rainfall in the valley was mostly under .20 inches at most locations with .31 at Summerlin and .36 at Boulder City.

For the year, Harry Reid International Airport, the official measuring station for Las Vegas, received 2.13 inches in 2022 with .12 falling Saturday.

The norm at the airport is 4.18 inches. In 2020, 2021 and 2022, less than 3 inches fell each year.

In 2019, a very wet winter led to total rainfall of 6.87 inches.

Lake Mead drops nearly 22 feet

The surface of Lake Mead at Hoover Dam was 1,044.8 feet at the close of 2022, down from 1,066.3 feet on Dec. 31, 2021. The lake has dropped more than 45 feet in three years after closing 2019 at 1,090.46 feet.

