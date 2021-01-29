47°F
Las Vegas Weather

Wet Friday morning commute, mountain snow expected in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2021 - 3:58 am
 
A gentle, steady rainfall is forecast for Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, according to the ...
A gentle, steady rainfall is forecast for Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. Mountain areas above 5,000 feet will see up to 10 inches of snow. A winter storm moves over the Stratosphere on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wet roads are expected to be part of the Friday morning commute for Las Vegas Valley residents, according to the National Weather Service.

“From 5 to 10 a.m. is the most likely time for rain,” meteorologist Chris Outler said about 3:30 a.m. “It started raining in Barstow a bit ago and it is headed this way. It will mostly be a slow, gentle steady rain most of the morning and taper off later in the afternoon.”

Pahrump was receving rain about 4:30 a.m. and showers were moving toward Las Vegas.

The afternoon high will be around 53, not much of an increase from a 50 degree reading at McCarran International Airport shortly before 4 a.m.

6-10 inches for mountains

The Spring Mountains and Sheep Range above 5,000 feet are expected to receive 6 to 10 inches of snow. Winds may gust up to 35 mph. Icy and snowpacked roads are likely along with limited visibility. Chains are likely to be required, and road closures are possible.

Snowfall over the past week has been measured at 26 inches at the Mount Charleston fire station.

Clear weekend

“Saturday looks pretty clear and still a little cool,” Outler said of the forecasted high of 54.

Sunday will be a bit warmer with a high near 57 with high clouds.

Early next week will see cloudy conditions and highs around 60.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

