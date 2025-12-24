Wet gift: It’s going to be a soggy Christmas Eve in Las Vegas

The valley is under a flood watch until 4 a.m. Christmas morning, with rain expected for much of today.

The sun attempts to break through the clouds over the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A pedestrian walks in the rain on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025 at the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Christmas Eve has arrived and so has the rain for the Las Vegas Valley.

A fire hose of tropical moisture from the Pacific Ocean is bringing widespread showers to Southern Nevada.

The valley should see around an inch of rain, said Clay Morgan of the National Weather Service. Rainfall totals are forecast at up to 4 inches on south-facing slopes of the Spring Mountains.

Christmas weather facts

— The last time Las Vegas saw rain on Christmas Eve was 2021 (0.03 inches) and Christmas Day was 2018 (0.07).

— Since 1937, Las Vegas has only had measurable rain on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day five times, the agency said. The most recent event was in 2008.

— Only 10 of the last 87 Christmas Eves have had measurable rain. Only nine of the last 87 Christmas Days have had measurable rain.

— The hottest Christmas Eve happened in 2005 (70 degrees); the coldest happened in 1990 (14 degrees).

— The hottest Christmas Day happened in 1964 (69 degrees); the coldest was in 1948 (17 degrees).

— The wettest Christmas Eve occurred in 1959 (0.82 inches); the wettest Christmas Day took place in 1994 (0.66 inches).

— The normal Christmas Eve and Christmas Day high/low temperatures are 56/39 degrees.

