Wet Las Vegas commute possible Thursday morning

As winter conditions moved south on Wednesday, a wet rush hour was forecast for Las Vegas on Thursday.

Wet road conditions are possible in the Las Vegas Valley, perhaps during the morning commute on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Another thunderstorm moves across the valley dropping rain on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Winter weather was encroaching around the Las Vegas Valley much of Wednesday, perhaps ready to deliver a wet morning commute.

A low of 41 is forecast for early Thursday in Las Vegas. A 50 percent chance of rain is forecast, perhaps starting before dawn and the rush hour.

“It (rain) could start before commute time and that’s the best because people slow down rather than running into rain while on the way to work,” National Weather Service meteorologist Trevor Boucher said.

Some rain showers are expected for the morning commute on Thursday in the #LasVegas Valley. This may produce some slick roads and cause some slow downs. Be careful if on the roadways and allow for a little extra time. #nvwx pic.twitter.com/ag8GoXGWQU — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 2, 2022

The high for the day will be near 57 and winds of 9 to 15 mph could gust to 23 mph.

An earlier forecast of snow in the Spring Mountains on Thursday was deleted by Wednesday evening.

It will be sunny, with a high near 62 on Friday. North-northwest winds of 6 to 11 mph will become northeast in the afternoon.

Saturday should be clear with a high near 67. Sunday will top out around 70.

Winter moves in

Wet conditions created slippery road conditions in Southern California, and the weather service’s Reno office reported 8 inches of snow on Lake Tahoe’s west shore.

Snow was falling Wednesday at the 6,000-foot level in Lincoln County.

As the cold front moved south, snow was falling in central and southern Utah on Wednesday. Travel conditions were expected to worsen Thursday.

Planning to head north on Interstate 15 into Utah? Expect winter driving conditions and check road conditions before heading out!

❄️⚠️ https://t.co/WXFKgimbos — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 3, 2022

Temperatures of 25-28 were forecast for St. George and Zion National Park for Thursday morning.

Freeze advisories were issued for northwest Arizona for Thursday night and Friday morning. Kingman is expected to get a freeze, Boucher said.

A Freeze Watch has been issued for portions of southern Mohave County, including #Kingman for Thursday night and Friday morning. This is the first freeze of the season and temperatures are expected to be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. #azwx pic.twitter.com/QyZN1wNPKm — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 2, 2022

California conditions

California’s first significant storm of the season brought rain to the southern half of the state on Wednesday but winter-like conditions persisted in the Sierra Nevada after a night of traffic-snarling snowfall.

The weather service said winter storm warnings would remain in effect through the day in Northern California mountains, where highway conditions led to spinouts and crashes after the potent cold front moved in on Tuesday. Authorities urged motorists to check for chain controls.

Rainfall across Southern California was generally light but winter weather advisories were issued for the region’s mountains into Thursday morning. Forecasters said snow levels could plunge to elevations as low as 2,500 feet as cold air from Canada flowed into the region.

