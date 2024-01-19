Wet, snowy conditions expected for weekend in Las Vegas

Increasing clouds will develop into an increasing chance of rain in the valley and heavy mountain snow through Tuesday.

The Ponderosa, a fourth lift, began operations at Lee Canyon Ski Resort on Friday January 13, 2024, the first major chairlift project for the resort in nearly 10 years. Snowfall has been light at the resort this winter, but that may change this weekend. (Lee Canyon photo)

As viewed from the 215 Beltway near Lone Mountain in the northwest valley, a yellowish haze can be seen over the central Las Vegas Valley about 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Ponderosa, a fourth lift, began operations at Lee Canyon Ski Resort on Friday January 13, 2024, the first major chairlift project for the resort in nearly 10 years. Snowfall has been light at the resort this winter, but that may change this weekend. (Lee Canyon photo)

A tour group braves the rain on East Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Have you been missing winter? That’s about to change.

Up to 18 inches of snow in the mountains and a half-inch of rain or more in the Las Vegas Valley are expected through the weekend into early next week, forecasts the National Weather Service.

A Winter Storm will move into the region Saturday and continue through Tuesday morning. Winter Storm Watches have been issued for the Sierra, Spring and Sheep Mountains. Make sure you check the latest forecast at https://t.co/U0mZEbXE90 #cawx #nvwx #azwx pic.twitter.com/SgKYeKllEV — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 19, 2024

“We are expecting about six-tenths of an inch of rain across the valley and up to 18 inches of snow in the mountains spread over two or three days,” meteorologist Matt Woods said, adding that the potential flooding aspect was about 5-10 percent with.

There is a slight chance of rain before 10 a.m. Saturday with more possible after 11 a.m. The high should be near 63 with light winds. The chance of rain is 30 percent.

Rain is a 60 percent chance Saturday night with a 70 percent chance on Sunday. Rain chances are 80 percent on Monday and a slight chance into Tuesday.

Woods said the rain should be fairly widespread across the valley.

Snow in mountains

Lee Canyon skiers and snowboarders are likely to enjoy what is forecast. A winter storm warning runs from Saturday evening through Tuesday morning above 7,000 feet.

“The system will be wet and since it is warmer, we should see considerable snow about 7,000 feet,” Woods said.

He said potential amounts were still “a bit fuzzy” but 18 inches or so is a possibility.

“The first wave will be Saturday night into Sunday and then we should see a bit of a lull Sunday afternoon,” before a second wave Sunday night into Monday.

The bulk of accumulating snow is expected to fall from Monday morning into Tuesday. Snow that falls during this time will be heavier/denser in nature, the weather service advised.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.