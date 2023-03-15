Wet weather delays Red Rock Canyon scenic drive opening, closes highway

Flash flooding at Oak Creek caused unsafe driving conditions Wednesday morning for the scenic drive at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, officials said.

This photo from the Bureau of Land Management shows flooding at Oak Creek at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. The opening of the Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon was delayed Wednesday due to flash flooding. (Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area via Twitter)

Roads and attractions in Southern Nevada got off to a rough start Wednesday because of wet weather.

The opening of the scenic Drive at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area was delayed Wednesday morning due to flash flooding at Oak Creek, causing unsafe driving conditions on the road, the agency posted on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Nevada Department of Transportation said that state Route 159 was closed in both directions from W. Calico Basin Road to state Route 160.

Updated: ROAD CLOSED due to flooding on NV-159 Both Directions from W Calico Basin Rd to NV-160. 🚧 https://t.co/tgdRWKOhit — Nevada DOT Vegas (@nevadadotvegas) March 15, 2023

Light rain is expected across most of the region Wednesday after a smattering of drizzles on Tuesday, the National Weather Service says on its website.

As of 8:30 a.m. at Harry Reid International Airport, the temperature was 57 degrees with winds out of the south-southwest at 18 mph and 67 percent humidity.

There remains a 20 percent to 50 percent chance of showers Wednesday, with a high expected of 70. Temperatures are expected to fall to 49 Wednesday evening. Skies should be clear on Thursday, with a predicted high of 65.

Red Rock Canyon has had an eventful March when it comes to weather. Almost two weeks ago, the opening of its scenic drive was delayed due to ice on the road.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.