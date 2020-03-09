52°F
Wet week is coming for Las Vegas Valley as storm moves in

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 8, 2020 - 7:13 pm
 

The Las Vegas Valley can expect up to an inch of rain this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Clay Morgan said the rain is expected to begin on Tuesday morning, continuing into Thursday. He said the valley will likely see a steady rainfall, but that it will be spread over enough time that flooding is unlikely.

The rain is expected to hit the hardest on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, with a 70 percent chance for showers in the forecast.

Sunday reached a high of 68 degrees, setting the tone for the rest of the week, Morgan said.

Monday should hit 70 degrees before the rain drops Tuesday’s high to 66 degrees, Morgan said. Wednesday is forecast at 69, Thursday at 70 and Friday at 71.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.

