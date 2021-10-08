72°F
Wet, windy start to the weekend in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 8, 2021 - 5:26 am
 
Updated October 8, 2021 - 5:29 am
Larry, left, and Kim Edwards with Melissa Williams, from Alllendale, Michigan, battle high winds on the Strip on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Las Vegas Valley will see a windy start to its weekend.

Winds up to 18 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 28 mph, will be felt on Friday.

The valley is also likely to see showers, mainly before 8 a.m., before gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 77.

Winds will remain Friday night with lows around 56 degrees. Saturday and Sunday will see sunny conditions with highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid to high 50s.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
