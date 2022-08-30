101°F
Where to find cooling stations in Southern Nevada during heat wave

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 29, 2022 - 6:05 pm
 
Shelter monitor Boston Brimhall, right, hands out water at a cooling station at The Salvation Army on Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

With an excessive heat watch in place this week from Tuesday through Sunday, cooling stations have been set up across Southern Nevada.

Las Vegas is expected to reach 110 during this week, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will range from 108 to 115 degrees across most of Southern Nevada.

People in Clark County are advised to take caution if spending time outside, the county said in a tweet.

Help Home Hope, Southern Nevada’s regional plan to end homelessness, asked those involved in homeless street outreach and first responders to share information about cooling services with those who may benefit. Cooling stations are located across the Las Vegas Valley, Mesquite and Laughlin.

Cooling Stations in Southern Nevada by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

