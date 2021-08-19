Wildfire haze to invade Las Vegas sky, air quality advisory issued

Haze from wildfires hundreds of miles to the northwest is likely to foul the Las Vegas Valley air Thursday and perhaps through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Detective Steve Hobb searches for possible victims at Cache Creek Mobile Home Estates where the Cache Fire leveled dozens of homes, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Clearlake, Calif. Haze from wildfires may foul the air in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, and into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability issued an advisory for Thursday for elevated levels of smoke and ozone from wildfires drifting from northern California.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, people with respiratory problems, cardiac disease, children and senior citizens are most sensitive to elevated levels of particulates and ozone.

The Thursday forecast calls for widespread haze after 11 a.m. with sunny skies and a high of 95, according to the National Weather Service. The haze could continue into the night and Friday morning hours.

“A cold front may not make it (all the way) down here, but it dragged a little more smoke with it in a north-northwest flow and we will definitely see a little more haze,” meteorologist Barry Pierce said.

The #VegasAirQuality five-day forecast: mostly MODERATE for ozone, but smoke from NoCal wildfires may increase tomorrow and Friday. For the latest AQ news, forecasts and information, go to https://t.co/bk2FZft2oO. pic.twitter.com/TyaiHpPnIu — Environment & Sustainability (@SustainClarkCty) August 18, 2021

People sensitive to air pollution should limit their outdoor expose or stay indoors completely, if possible.

Cooler with less humidity

On the plus side, the cold front will bring the coolest day of the week and overnight lows in the 70s with reduced humidity,” Pierce said. Overnight conditions will be similar through the weekend.

The haze could thin out a bit on Friday but appears poised to be thicker on Saturday and possibly into Sunday, Pierce said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.