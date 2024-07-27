Wildfire smoke from California sends Las Vegas air to unhealthy levels

Nearly all air quality monitoring stations in the valley showed unhealthy levels for particulate matter at 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Conditions may improve later in the day.

Nearly all of the Clark County air quality monitoring sites were showing air rated as unhealthy as of 5:30 a.m., July 27, 2024. (https://desaqmonitoring.clarkcountynv.gov/)

The Las Vegas Strip is seen from Lone Mountain and the 215 Beltway in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 27, 2024. Unhealthy air from California wildfires has moved into the Las Vegas Valley. (Marv Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Smokey air from California wildfires can be seen in the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday, July 27, 2024. (Marv Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Strip is seen from Lone Mountain and the 215 Beltway in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 27, 2024. Smokey air from California wildfires has moved into the Las Vegas Valley. (Marv Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Unhealthy air from California wildfires has moved into the Las Vegas Valley.

Nearly all air quality monitoring stations were showing unhealthy levels for particulate matter as of 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

“It is smoke from the Trout and Borel fires in California,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Jenn Varian. “It should start to clear out later in the morning, but Pahrump will definitely get another round and maybe the northern portions of the valley will see more.”

Las Vegas, smell something burning? The Borel & Trout fires in California have kicked off enough smoke to make it into the Las Vegas Valley. 🔥

Expect smoke to linger overnight before clearing in the morning (and potentially returning in the afternoon).#VegasWx pic.twitter.com/Ld0Vzut7gS — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 27, 2024

It’s also possible wind patterns may keep the valley with smokey air much of the day, Varian said.

The typical summer ozone is also a factor.

People are advised that it is best to stay indoors to avoid the elevated particulate matter in the air.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, people who may be most sensitive to elevated levels of particulates and ozone include individuals with respiratory problems, cardiac disease, young children and senior citizens. Consult your physician if you have a medical condition that makes you sensitive to air quality conditions.

Cooler temperatures

After nearly two months of elevated record temperatures, the rest of July will see highs near normal, says the weather service.

Saturday should see a high around 106 with breezy conditions. Southwest winds of 15-21 mph may reach gusts of 31 mph.

Sunday will be a few degrees cooler with winds slightly diminished. Gusts may reach 23 mph.

The official measuring station at Harry Reid International Airport reached a high of 111 on Friday, the 29th consecutive day with a high of 110 or more. That tied the 1940 record.

No moisture is in the forecast.

Highs are expected to climb a few degrees Monday and Tuesday. Overnight lows will be around 80.

The normal temperatures may not remain long.

The forecast for Saturday calls for a high near 110, and the weather service’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting a 70 to 80 percent chance of Southern Nevada having above average temperatures in early August.

Park fire explodes

California’s largest active fire exploded in size on Friday evening, growing rapidly amid bone-dry fuel and threatening thousands of homes as firefighters scrambled to meet the danger.

The Park Fire’s intensity and rapid spread led fire officials to make unwelcome comparisons to the monstrous Camp Fire, which burned out of control in nearby Paradise in 2018, killing 85 people and torching 11,000 homes.

More than 130 structures have been destroyed by this fire so far, and thousands more remain threatened. It stood at 374 square miles (967 square kilometers) on Friday night and was moving fast after igniting Wednesday when a man pushed a burning car into a gully in Chico, authorities said, and then calmly blended in with others fleeing the scene.

“There’s a tremendous amount of fuel out there and it’s going to continue with this rapid pace,” Cal Fire incident commander Billy See said at a briefing.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report.