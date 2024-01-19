44°F
Will it be a rainy, snowy weekend in Las Vegas area? Probably

Rain expected over the weekend
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 19, 2024 - 5:31 am
 
The Ponderosa, a fourth lift, began operations at Lee Canyon Ski Resort on Friday January 13, 2 ...
The Ponderosa, a fourth lift, began operations at Lee Canyon Ski Resort on Friday January 13, 2024, the first major chairlift project for the resort in nearly 10 years. Snowfall has been light at the resort this winter, but that may change this weekend. (Lee Canyon photo)
A tour group braves the rain on East Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 1, 2 ...
A tour group braves the rain on East Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Recent pleasant Las Vegas area weather is about to change — and snow enthusiasts are likely to enjoy it.

A sunny sky and temperatures a bit above normal will turn into cloudy, cooler and windier conditions Saturday through Monday with up a 40 percent chance of precipitation in the valley and 70 percent in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

Weekend precipitation in valley

The central valley will see a mostly cloudy sky Friday with a high around 63 and calm winds. Isolated snow showers are possible after 10 p.m. Winds could gust to 29 mph.

Saturday will bring a 20 percent chance of isolated showers in the valley and a high near 64. Snow showers are a 40 percent risk in the evening/overnight.

Scattered showers are likely Sunday, mainly before 4 p.m. A mostly cloudy sky is expected, with a high near 58. The chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Showers are a 40 percent possibility Sunday night into Monday morning.

Mountain forecast

On Friday, Lee Canyon is expected to see a high near 46 and south winds of 10-13 mph with gusts to 18 mph.

A 50 percent chance of snow with 2-4 inches is forecast for Saturday. The chance of snow rises to 70 percent on Saturday night.

Lee Canyon has received 27 inches of snow in the past week and four of five lifts are open. The resort lists Friday and Sunday as cloudy with blizzard conditions Saturday and Monday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.

