Will Las Vegas hit 100 again in 2025? It’s unlikely

Thursday October 2nd will remain dry with a high of 92 degrees under clear skies. The overnight low will be 62 degrees according to the National Weather Service forecast. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas will continue its dry streak after multiple rain events blew through the valley last week.

As October begins, Thursday will remain dry with a high of 92 degrees under clear skies. The overnight low will be 62 degrees, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

No more triple digits

Southern Nevada is beginning its steady cool-down after a long summer, though above-normal warmth may linger through much of the fall.

“Temperatures keep dropping,” said Samuel Meltzer, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Las Vegas. “The normal temperature range at the beginning of October is the upper 80s to the mid-60s. By mid-December, that’s down into the mid-60s to upper 50s.”

Along with cooler conditions, the valley often sees stronger winds in the fall as Pacific low-pressure systems push across the Great Basin. These systems can bring gusty northwest winds and cooler air behind cold fronts.

This year, forecasters see a 40 to 50 percent chance of above-normal temperatures through the season. Precipitation outlooks show “equal chances or below-normal precipitation,” Meltzer said, though October and November typically bring few major rain events regardless. More significant winter storms usually arrive beginning in December.

The latest Las Vegas has reached triple digits was October 6, 2024, with a high of 100 degrees. It does not appear likely the valley will break that record in 2025. Meltzer said a system coming the first week of October should bring temperatures down into the low 80s before a gradual warm-up, but “we’re not looking at temperatures anywhere near 100.”

September retrospective

September 2025 was cooler than last year but still about average overall. Las Vegas recorded a mean temperature of 83.5 degrees, compared to 86.2 in September 2024.

The month also featured several rounds of thunderstorms, a return to more typical late-monsoon conditions. “It’s not unusual for this time of year,” Meltzer said. “We had the right setup—with moisture coming up from the south, from the tropics, and that’s what we need.”

At Harry Reid International Airport, the official reporting site for Las Vegas, 0.28 inches of rain fell in September. That was a marked increase from last year, when the month saw only trace amounts of rainfall. Still, the total was just shy of the long-term average of 0.33 inches.

3 day forecast

Friday: High 86, wind gusts up to 31 mph

Saturday: High 80, low 62

Sunday: High 82

