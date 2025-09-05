Will monsoon season show up Friday in Las Vegas?

The dry monsoon season continues in Las Vegas, as there is only a slim chance of showers or storms in the afternoon between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The very, very dry monsoon season continues in Las Vegas on Friday, as there is only a slim chance of showers or storms in the afternoon between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at about 30 percent chance.

Otherwise we will continue to enjoy the temperatures tapering off with a daily high near 96 degrees, with clear sunny skies overnight to the low of around 78 degrees.

Very dry monsoon season

The last time Harry Reid International Airport saw measurable rain was July 3, at the beginning of monsoon season, when it recorded .02 inches.

So far, this is the fourth-driest monsoon season on record, said Chris Outler of the weather service. The Las Vegas monsoon season runs from July 1 to Sept. 30.

The driest years are 2020 and 1944 (tied with a trace) and 2010 (0.01).

So far in 2025, the airport has seen 2.05 inches of rain (average is 2.27). A normal rainfall year in Las Vegas is 4.18 inches.

4-day forecast

Saturday: 96 degrees, with a 20 percent chance of afternoon showers.

Sunday: 97 degrees, with a 10 percent of rain in the late afternoon.

Monday: highs near 98 degrees. No showers are expected.

Tuesday: Sunny, high in the mid-90s. Overnight around 73 degrees.

2025 rain events

July 18: A few monsoon storms soaked parts of the valley.

July 2: Some showers fell across the area but a strong dust storm caused widespread power outages in the east valley.

June 5: In a rare event for June, showers caused a few disruptions across the valley.

May 6: An “exceptionally rare” May storm shattered rain records.

March 17: Strong winds and a few showers swept through the valley on St. Patrick’s Day.

March 5: A Pacific storm brought light rain to parts of the valley. The nearby mountains saw snow.

