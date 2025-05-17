Will strong winds cause problems at EDC again? It’s possible on Day 2

Expect southwest winds from 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. There is a 20 percent chance of showers Saturday night.

Crowds gather to watch a DJ set at Kinetic Field on the third and final night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Don’t expect a calm Saturday in Las Vegas. Especially if you’re heading to the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

A wind advisory has been issued for Southern Nevada by the National Weather Service. The advisory starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 11 p.m.

Expect southwest winds from 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. There is a 20 percent chance of showers Saturday night.

The NWS says “gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in lower visibility and travel impacts.”

In previous years, strong winds have created problems at EDC. In 2019, high winds led to the closure of some stages. In 2012, blustery winds forced the festival to shut down early on Saturday night.