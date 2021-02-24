Wind advisory extended for Las Vegas Valley until Thursday afternoon

The National Weather Service said that a 55 mph gust was reported at McCarran International Airport at 7:39 p.m.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Gusty northerly winds are sweeping into the Las Vegas Valley.

A wind advisory for the entire area, issued by the National Weather Service, ends 1 p.m. Thursday. The weather service tweeted Wednesday that 40 to 45 mph winds were expected in the valley throughout the night.

Northwest winds have intensified across the Las Vegas Valley since 730 PM and gusts of 45-55 mph can be expected until about 10 PM. A 55 mph was recorded at Las Vegas McCarran Airport at 739 PM. #VegasWeather — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 25, 2021

Winds are expected to stay strong for three to four hours before calming some in the overnight hours.

Despite the strong winds, only a few households in the valley had lost power as of 9:34 p.m. NV Energy’s website showed less than 50 customers without electricity.

Gusts on the lakes in the Colorado River Valley could create waves up to 3 feet.

Cooler after front

The cold front will drop temperatures a few degrees below normal through Friday, weather service meteorologist Chelsea Kryston said.

Thursday’s high will be near 61 with winds possibly gusting near 20 mph. Friday and Saturday will see highs close to 70 before a projected 60 on Sunday.

