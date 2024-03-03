Wind advisory still in effect for Las Vegas Sunday, with 2.6K impacted by outages

About 2,700 people were without power across Nevada around 10:40 a.m. Sunday, though 2,600 outages were in Southern Nevada.

Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip walk on Las Vegas Boulevard despite a high wind warning on Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Over 34,000 people were without power across Nevada on Saturday as a massive blizzard moved through northern California and Nevada.

Temperatures in Las Vegas were expected reach a high of 63 Sunday with a low of 41 degrees. A wind advisory is still in effect until 10 p.m., but is expected to decrease into the all day Sunday into the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

In the Spring Mountains, the Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway delayed opening Sunday morning after the parking lot iced over Saturday night. Sunday’s high is forcasted around 23 degrees, with a low of 17. The weather service said the wind chill in the mountains could be as low as -4.

Winds around 30 to 38 mph are still expeced in the mountains, with gusts up to 55 mph.

Highest wind gusts

The weather service reported Sunday morning that the highest wind gusts in Southern Nevada on Saturday. Angel Peak in the Spring Mountains came in first with an 88 mph gust.

Red Rock Canyon’s highest gust was 71 mph, and Harry Reid Internation Airport’s highest was 69 mph. The gust was the highest March wind gust at the airport since March 27, 1985, the weather service said.

Gusts over 60 mph were reported across southern Nevada, eastern California and northeastern Arizona, along with damaged trees, buildings, power lines and light poles.