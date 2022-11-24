Wind gusts could reach 23 mph on Thanksgiving Day

Windy conditions will be felt across the Las Vegas Valley on Thanksgiving Day, says the National Weather Service.

A view looking toward the north Strip as hazy weather conditions blanket the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

‘Winds are forecast to be gusty on Thanksgiving Day with a sunny sky and a high near 63.

North-northeast winds 10 to 15 mph are expected across much of the Las Vegas Valley and gusts could reach to 23 mph, says the National Weather Service.

A look at the climatology for Thanksgiving in Las Vegas shows a usually pleasant day, with a normal high of 61 & a normal low of 40. 🦃🥧 🍁Note: Thanksgiving day has ranged from November 20 to November 28, & these stats may not represent the calendar day. #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/BK8eKHuL5U — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 23, 2022

Winds are expected to decrease to single digits overnight with a Friday morning low of 41. The Friday high should be near 61 with a sunny sky.

Temperatures will warm a bit to around 63 on Saturday and Sunday.

Wind advisory

Southern Clark County and the Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a wind advisory that began 8 p.m. Wednesday and runs until 6 p.m. Thursday.

North winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph are possible, and could make travel difficult for motorcycles, large trucks, trailers and campers.

Unsecured objects could be blown away and strong winds over open waters will make any boating hazardous, especially for small watercraft, says the weather service.

