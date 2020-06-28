Wind gusts hit 40 mph at McCarran airport amid dust storm

Gusty winds battered the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, whipping up clouds of dust in the desert that blew into town from the northwest.

Gusts up to 40 mph kick up conditions across the Las Vegas Valley. (Angus Kelly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ashten Majors, from left, Angela Wetzel, and Brandi Ayala, all of Houston, withstand strong wind gusts in Downtown Las Vegas the day a wind advisory was issued, Sunday, June 28, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Wind hits the trees in downtown Las Vegas the day a wind advisory was issued, Sunday, June 28, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Traffic cones are knocked down by windy weather on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in downtown Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Gusty winds battered the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, whipping up clouds of dust in the desert that blew into town from the northwest.

At noon, the National Weather Service reported gusts up to 40 mph at McCarran International Airport and Nellis Air Force Base and 30-35 mph near the center of town.

The weather service issued a 12-hour wind advisory for Sunday starting at 11 a.m., predicting gusts up to 50 mph in parts of the valley. Clark County also issued a dust advisory for Sunday due to the forecast.

Early Sunday morning, the weather service reported a large cloud of dust rolling into town from the Jean Dry Lake bed, obscuring parts of the mountains that ring the valley to the northwest.

Whoa! See that cloud of dust that came into the Valley in the last 30 minutes? It came from the Jean dry lake bed to the south! See the plume moving northeast? That's the dust! 👀🛰️ #vegasweather #nvwx pic.twitter.com/1mLthtj0I2 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 28, 2020

The weather service forecast winds of 30-35 mph that will decrease in the afternoon and evening. By Monday, winds should stay in the 5-10 mph range.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.