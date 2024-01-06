40°F
Wind gusts to 50 mph will sharpen winter’s sting in Las Vegas region

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 6, 2024 - 7:02 am
 
Homes in Summerlin get a view of Red Rock Canyon in the snow on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

This week’s cold winter chill will have more bite Saturday evening into Sunday, says the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory for the entire Las Vegas region — from eastern California to northwest Arizona — runs from 6 p.m. Saturday through 11 p.m. Sunday. West winds of 20-30 mph may include gusts to 40-50 mph.

Residents are urged to use caution when driving as downed limbs, debris and dust are likely. Drivers of high-profile vehicles should be especially cautious. Power outages are a possibility.

Early Saturday calm

In Las Vegas proper, Saturday daytime hours should be calm with increasing clouds. The high should be near 53. Calm winds will become east-southeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

On Saturday night, a slight chance of showers exists mostly after 11 p.m, then mixing with snow after 5 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

A cloudy sky will gradually become partly cloudy, with a low around 38. South southwest winds of 10 to 18 mph turn west after midnight. Winds could gust to 29 mph.

A slight chance of rain and snow showers exists before 9 a.m. Sunday, then a slight chance of snow showers between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The sky will be mostly sunny, with a high near 51. North-northwest winds of 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph are forecast. The chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Highs next week will be in the upper 40s to low 50s across the valley, depending on elevation. Lows will be around freezing.

North of the region, more snow will come to the Eastern Sierra starting Saturday morning through Sunday morning as a quick moving and cold storm system moves through. Snowfall totals aren’t expected to be extreme, but several inches of new snow combined with strong winds of 50-60 mph will make for dangerous conditions.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.

