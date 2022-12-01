Wind gusts to 55 mph possible in mountains Thursday night

Wind gusts could reach up to 55 mph in the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range tonight, says the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts in the Las Vegas Valley could reach 29 mph late Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Wind gusts to 55 mph are forecast for Thursday evening into Friday morning, says the National Weather Service.

“South winds (of) 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph (are) expected,” stated a wind advisory. “Gusts up to 55 mph are expected in the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range.”

Sudden and strong gusts are possible across U.S. 95 between Desert Rock and Indian Springs, according to the alert.

The advisory lasts until 4 a.m. Friday. It includes virtually all of Southern Nevada and northwest Arizona.

Gusty southwest winds will usher in December! A wind advisory is in effect for many areas as wind gusts to 40 MPH are likely. Difficult driving is possible, especially on US-95 from Desert Rock to Indian Springs NV & roads around Mt. Charleston. #nvwx #azwx #cawx #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/vizNMfH29O — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 1, 2022

Earlier, the weather service forecast winds up to 30 mph overnight, but winds have exceeding those numbers. Winds started gusting around noon at Harry Reid International Airport and have reached 30 mph much of Thursday afternoon.

The Friday morning low will be near 47 before rising to around 58. Winds will be lighter, but could still reach 8-13 mph.

A winter storm northwest of Las Vegas in the Sierra Mountains could bring up to a foot of snow. A winter storm watch runs from early Thursday until 4 p.m. Friday.

Saturday and Sunday will offer a slight warming trend with highs near 60 and 64, respectively.

Lake drops 3.1 feet during month

The surface of Lake Mead was at 1,043.08 feet above sea level at Hoover Dam as of 7 p.m. Wednesday, a drop of 3.1 feet from the level of 1046.18 on Nov. 1.

The depth was 1,064.96 feet on Nov. 1, 2021, a drop of 21.88 feet.

