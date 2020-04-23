Wind, high of 90 forecast in Las Vegas on Thursday

If it hasn’t felt like summer to you, it probably will before Thursday is over.

Sunny skies, a high of 90 and winds gusting up to 20 mph are forecast on Thursday, April 23, 2020, for Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The forecast high for the Las Vegas Valley is 90 degrees with sunny skies and northerly winds from 7 to 14 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph are possible.

“It’s just sunny and hot,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jenn Varian said of a forecast that calls for a high of 100 by Wednesday, the next-to-last day of April.

The rather quick climb to 100 comes after an April that has generally seen below-average temperatures, reaching 80 degrees only four times this year.

As of today, Las #Vegas has only recorded 80+ deg temps 4 times this year. This has not happened since 1983 and only 6 times since 1937. Record high temps possible next week. #nvwx #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/zRXUfywcfZ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 23, 2020

Las Vegas has never reached 100 in April, Varian said, the earliest century reading being May 1.

The low Thursday night should be around 64 with winds 6 to 13 mph.

Friday calls for a high near 87 with lighter winds, about 6 to 11 mph.

Saturday calls for a high of 93, with 95 forecast Sunday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.