Winds around 25 mph, highs near 100 forecast into July 4th weekend

Sunny and breezy for Friday
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Cooling off in water features might be advised in Las Vegas this weekend as highs around 100 ar ...
Cooling off in water features might be advised in Las Vegas this weekend as highs around 100 are expected through at least Sunday, July 3, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Zac Harris, 8, visiting from Kansas City, Mo., plays in the water at Trigono Hills Park on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Warm and windy. Repeat.

The Friday high in Las Vegas will be around 103 with winds gusting as high as 24 mph, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Saturday will have nearly identical conditions with winds possibly even a bit stronger. Morning lows each day will be around 80.

The Sunday high will be near 100 while the Fourth of July outlook is for a high near 98.

Fire watch

A fire weather watch for Southern Nevada and northwest Arizona runs from Saturday morning through Monday evening because of strong winds, low humidity and dry conditions.

Such a watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings.

Clark County smoke advisory

An air quality and smoke advisory has been issued by Clark County from Saturday through Tuesday for elevated levels of smoke related to local fireworks through the Independence Day holiday weekend.

The pollutants can aggravate respiratory diseases such as bronchitis and asthma or heart disease. Consult your physician if you have a medical condition that makes you sensitive to air quality conditions. Under moderate or worse air quality conditions, it may be best for children, older adults and people with respiratory and heart disease to stay indoors, according to a county news release.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST