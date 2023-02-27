41°F
Winds, blowing dust forecast Monday for Las Vegas region

Winds forecasted for Monday
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 27, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Wind gusts could reach 50 mph in areas outside the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, a ...
Wind gusts could reach 50 mph in areas outside the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. Winds in Las Vegas may gust to 36 mph. Dust kicks up north of Nellis Air Force Base on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Winds gusting to 50 mph can be expected Monday afternoon and night in the Las Vegas region.

A National Weather Service wind advisory runs from 1 p.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Southwest winds of 20-30 mph could gust to 40-50 mph across the entire region, including Southern Nevada, southeast California and northwest Arizona.

Motorists driving high-profile vehicles should use extra caution.

In Las Vegas proper, patchy blowing dust is possible after 5 p.m. The sky will be sunny with a high near 58. South-southwest winds of 10-15 mph will escalate to 19-24 mph in the afternoon with gusts to 36 mph.

Patchy blowing dust is also possible between 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. A southwest wind will blow 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Monday night will be partly cloudy with a Tuesday low near 40.

Windy conditions will continue Tuesday with gusts to 30 mph. The high should be near 56, about 12 degrees below normal.

Rain showers are possible late Wednesday morning.

Lee Canyon gets 20 inches

The ski resort in the Spring Mountains received 20 inches of snow from the weekend storm, giving it 185 total inches this year at Rabbit Peak. It recorded 34 inches in a 48-hour period.

After a break on Sunday, more snow is expected Monday through Wednesday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

