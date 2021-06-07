Winds bring normal Las Vegas temperatures, boost fire risk

An increased fire danger will exist through Wednesday evening as the Las Vegas region moves back to normal June temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

Elevated winds took down this tree at an apartment complex near the I-215 Beltway and Stephanie Street in Henderson early Sunday, June 6, 2021. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An increased fire danger will exist through Wednesday evening as the Las Vegas region moves back to normal June temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

The red flag warning runs through 8 p.m. Wednesday for much of Southern Nevada and northwest Arizona,

The Monday high is expected to be the first below triple digits in the past week with a 97 forecast.

Soiuthwest winds will be 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Combined with 5-15% humidity and dry ground conditions, any spark could cause a fire that would spread rapidly.

Tuesday should see a high near 95 with similar winds. Wednesday is projected for a high of 94.

Overnight lows will be around 70 early in the week, declining to the mid-60s by Friday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.