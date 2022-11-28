Winds could reach 30 mph in Las Vegas on Monday

Wind gusts near 30 mph are possible Monday in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

The high in Las Vegas will be around 63 on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The Stratosphere is seen as clouds linger over the Las Vegas valley during a cool and windy afternoon, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The high should be near 63, but northwest winds of 5-10 mph early will become southwest and increase to 20 mph or more.

Gusty southwest winds return on Monday as our next system moves in. Strongest winds are expected in San Bernardino County, but gusty conditions will also extend into Mohave and southern Clark Counties. #cawx #nvwx #azwx pic.twitter.com/RFJRunjckJ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 27, 2022

The winds will drop to around 9-11 mph overnight before a Tuesday low near 39 in the central valley.

Tuesday’s high will only reach to about 54. Steady winds of 8-14 mph could gust to 21 mph.

Precipitation is possible later in the week, says the weather service.

