Winds diminish, improving odds for Las Vegas fireworks display

New Year’s fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip ringing in 2019. (Review-Journal file)

After reaching nearly 35 mph earlier in the evening, winds dropped to a steady 9 mph at Harry Reid International Airport just before 10 p.m., raising hopes that the New Year’s Eve fireworks show on the Strip would go off as planned, the National Weather Service said.

At 7:45 p.m., winds on the Strip were strong enough to cancel the 8 p.m. show for the Bellagio fountains.

One gust of 59 mph was recorded at the airport just before 6:45 p.m.

Sustained winds of 10 mph would prompt county officials to delay the eight-minute fireworks display. If winds don’t die down by 1 a.m., the show will be canceled.

The Strip fireworks show, planned for eight hotels to launch fireworks, has never been called off because of high winds.

Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck will make the decision about having the fireworks or not, county spokesman Erik Pappa said.

The temperature in Las Vegas is expected to drop to 41 degrees by midnight. There is a chance of showers through 10 p.m., but the Las Vegas Valley should remain dry after that, the weather service said.

High winds had not caused any significant power outages as of 9 p.m. with NV Energy reporting less than 50 customers without power.

