Winds diminished, enjoy a cool Las Vegas holiday weekend

There will be a bit of chill in the air Saturday, but you might be wise to enjoy it in advance of the Las Vegas summer heat.

Larry, left, and Kim Edwards with Melissa Williams, from Alllendale, Michigan, battle high winds on the Strip on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Red Rock National Conservation Area recorded a Saturday morning low of 39 while Kyle Canyon dipped to 27.

🌥️ Another cool and blustery day is expected today, with some isolated showers across southern Nevada and eastern California. Very cool temperatures are in store as highs will be 15-20 degrees below normal! #cawx #nvwx #azwx #VegasWeather 🌥️ pic.twitter.com/XSCtZYsFls — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 22, 2021

After a morning low of 60 at McCarran International Airport, the National Weather Service is calling for a high near 73, about 17 degrees below normal.

There is a 20% chance of isolated showers. Winds will be light compared with most of the week. Gusts could reach 20 mph.

The Sunday high will climb about 10 degrees to 83 with winds even a bit lighter.

The Monday high will rise to 89 with mid to upper-90s forecast for the rest of the coming week.

