62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Las Vegas Weather

Winds diminished, enjoy a cool Las Vegas holiday weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 22, 2021 - 8:13 am
 
Larry, left, and Kim Edwards with Melissa Williams, from Alllendale, Michigan, battle high wind ...
Larry, left, and Kim Edwards with Melissa Williams, from Alllendale, Michigan, battle high winds on the Strip on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

There will be a bit of chill in the air Saturday, but you might be wise to enjoy it in advance of the Las Vegas summer heat.

Red Rock National Conservation Area recorded a Saturday morning low of 39 while Kyle Canyon dipped to 27.

After a morning low of 60 at McCarran International Airport, the National Weather Service is calling for a high near 73, about 17 degrees below normal.

There is a 20% chance of isolated showers. Winds will be light compared with most of the week. Gusts could reach 20 mph.

The Sunday high will climb about 10 degrees to 83 with winds even a bit lighter.

The Monday high will rise to 89 with mid to upper-90s forecast for the rest of the coming week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
In surprise move, Raiders release DT David Irving
In surprise move, Raiders release DT David Irving
2
Premature nonuplets born in Morocco are fragile but stable
Premature nonuplets born in Morocco are fragile but stable
3
Nevada gas prices 3rd highest in US
Nevada gas prices 3rd highest in US
4
Poker author details problems with way card rooms are run
Poker author details problems with way card rooms are run
5
Brown bear mauls Alaska man, who barely survives
Brown bear mauls Alaska man, who barely survives
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST