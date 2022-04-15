Winds, dust expected to return for warm, sunny Easter weekend

Sunshine will be plentiful for Easter weekend, but winds and dust are back in the forecast for Saturday.

The high temperature in Las Vegas will be about 81 on Friday, April 15, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Desert Shores residents Michelle Perlmutter and her husband Alan enjoy a beautiful day by Lake Jacqueline with their dog Zorro, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Sunshine and gradually rising temperatures are expected along with some wind gusts and dusty conditions over the next several days according to the forecast by the National Weather Service.

After a Thursday high of 77, Las Vegas should rise to about 81 on Friday. Winds will be minimal.

For Saturday, the National Weather service has issued a high wind advisory for parts of Southern Nevada. Saturday morning’s low will be near 58.

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability has issued a dust advisory for Saturday to advise residents of the possibility of elevated levels of blowing dust due to the high winds in our area.

📈🌡️ Temperatures will continue to warm up through the weekend, with an incoming system bringing gusty west/southwest winds to portions of the region on Saturday. 🌬️ #VegasWeather #NVwx #CAwx #AZwx pic.twitter.com/bb8vLtEUEx — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 14, 2022

A high of 81 is forecast for Saturday, but south-southwest winds of 14 to 24 mph with gusts up to 37 mph are expected.

The Easter Sunday high should be near 85. Monday’s high may rise close to 90.

Highs in the upper 80s are forecast much of next week.

