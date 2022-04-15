73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Las Vegas Weather

Winds, dust expected to return for warm, sunny Easter weekend

Beautiful conditions expected for Friday
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Updated April 15, 2022 - 11:13 am
The high temperature in Las Vegas will be about 81 on Friday, April 15, 2022, according to the ...
The high temperature in Las Vegas will be about 81 on Friday, April 15, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Desert Shores residents Michelle Perlmutter and her husband Alan enjoy a beautiful day by Lake Jacqueline with their dog Zorro, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Sunshine and gradually rising temperatures are expected along with some wind gusts and dusty conditions over the next several days according to the forecast by the National Weather Service.

After a Thursday high of 77, Las Vegas should rise to about 81 on Friday. Winds will be minimal.

For Saturday, the National Weather service has issued a high wind advisory for parts of Southern Nevada. Saturday morning’s low will be near 58.

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability has issued a dust advisory for Saturday to advise residents of the possibility of elevated levels of blowing dust due to the high winds in our area.

A high of 81 is forecast for Saturday, but south-southwest winds of 14 to 24 mph with gusts up to 37 mph are expected.

The Easter Sunday high should be near 85. Monday’s high may rise close to 90.

Highs in the upper 80s are forecast much of next week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_ Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Homicide suspect texted victim’s family laughing after killing, police say
Homicide suspect texted victim’s family laughing after killing, police say
2
Former Strip chef finally gets a new room of his own — in Henderson
Former Strip chef finally gets a new room of his own — in Henderson
3
Where do casino dealers get paid the most?
Where do casino dealers get paid the most?
4
Fontainebleau has new message: ‘Miracles still happen’
Fontainebleau has new message: ‘Miracles still happen’
5
25-year-old poet killed in Summerlin crash remembered as ‘sweet, loving’
25-year-old poet killed in Summerlin crash remembered as ‘sweet, loving’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST