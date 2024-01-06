Winds escalate across valley; Sunday to be ‘windy and raw’
Gusts at the Las Vegas airport went from 20 mph at 7 p.m. to nearly 40 mph before 10 p.m. Wind chills early Sunday will likely drop below 30.
Winds increased in velocity Saturday night northwest of Las Vegas as a cold front was forecast to deliver stronger gusts and chilling cold early Sunday morning.
A gust of 71 mph was recorded on Angel Peak at 6:20 p.m. and 7:10 p.m., said meteorologist Clay Morgan of the National Weather Service. A gust on State Route 158 on Mount Charleston was logged at 49 mph.
After gusts around 20 mph at 7 p.m., Harry Reid International Airport was getting gusts close to 40 mph as of 11 p.m. Saturday.
Wind Advisory ⚠️
⏰ 6pm Saturday – 10pm Sunday
📍 Lower elevations of Clark, Mohave, & San Bernardino counties
🌬️ West wind gusts 40-50 mph
‼️ Blowing dust, dangerous crosswinds, & blowing debris / trash bins expected.#VegasWx #NvWx #CaWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/QtFy6JjnsA
— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 6, 2024
“It is going to be windy and raw on Sunday,” Morgan said of the Las Vegas proper forecast. Wind gusts of 30-40 mph with a high temperature near 50 are expected. Morning wind chills will likely dip below 30.
Winds on Saturday evening were reaching 20-25 mph ahead of the front. Morgan said the front should arrive before sunrise Sunday and winds will shift from the north.
There is a 20 percent chance of snow showers before 10 a.m., Sunday. Patchy and blowing dust is expected between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to the latest weather service forecast.
Conditions in central Las Vegas will be breezy with a north-northwest wind of 22 to 24 mph, with gusts to 37 mph.
Sunday night will be clear and breezy with a northwest wind of 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Winds will continue on Monday with a high near 51. North winds are expected to be 13 to 18 mph, with gusts to 26 mph.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.