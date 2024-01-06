Winds escalate across valley; Sunday to be ‘windy and raw’

Gusts at the Las Vegas airport went from 20 mph at 7 p.m. to nearly 40 mph before 10 p.m. Wind chills early Sunday will likely drop below 30.

Homes in Summerlin get a view of Red Rock Canyon in the snow on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Winds increased in velocity Saturday night northwest of Las Vegas as a cold front was forecast to deliver stronger gusts and chilling cold early Sunday morning.

A gust of 71 mph was recorded on Angel Peak at 6:20 p.m. and 7:10 p.m., said meteorologist Clay Morgan of the National Weather Service. A gust on State Route 158 on Mount Charleston was logged at 49 mph.

After gusts around 20 mph at 7 p.m., Harry Reid International Airport was getting gusts close to 40 mph as of 11 p.m. Saturday.

Wind Advisory ⚠️ ⏰ 6pm Saturday – 10pm Sunday

📍 Lower elevations of Clark, Mohave, & San Bernardino counties

🌬️ West wind gusts 40-50 mph

‼️ Blowing dust, dangerous crosswinds, & blowing debris / trash bins expected.#VegasWx #NvWx #CaWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/QtFy6JjnsA — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 6, 2024

“It is going to be windy and raw on Sunday,” Morgan said of the Las Vegas proper forecast. Wind gusts of 30-40 mph with a high temperature near 50 are expected. Morning wind chills will likely dip below 30.

Winds on Saturday evening were reaching 20-25 mph ahead of the front. Morgan said the front should arrive before sunrise Sunday and winds will shift from the north.

There is a 20 percent chance of snow showers before 10 a.m., Sunday. Patchy and blowing dust is expected between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to the latest weather service forecast.

Conditions in central Las Vegas will be breezy with a north-northwest wind of 22 to 24 mph, with gusts to 37 mph.

Sunday night will be clear and breezy with a northwest wind of 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Winds will continue on Monday with a high near 51. North winds are expected to be 13 to 18 mph, with gusts to 26 mph.

