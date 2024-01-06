49°F
Winds escalate across valley; Sunday to be ‘windy and raw’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 6, 2024 - 7:02 am
 
Updated January 6, 2024 - 11:17 pm
Homes in Summerlin get a view of Red Rock Canyon in the snow on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Las ...
Homes in Summerlin get a view of Red Rock Canyon in the snow on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Winds increased in velocity Saturday night northwest of Las Vegas as a cold front was forecast to deliver stronger gusts and chilling cold early Sunday morning.

A gust of 71 mph was recorded on Angel Peak at 6:20 p.m. and 7:10 p.m., said meteorologist Clay Morgan of the National Weather Service. A gust on State Route 158 on Mount Charleston was logged at 49 mph.

After gusts around 20 mph at 7 p.m., Harry Reid International Airport was getting gusts close to 40 mph as of 11 p.m. Saturday.

“It is going to be windy and raw on Sunday,” Morgan said of the Las Vegas proper forecast. Wind gusts of 30-40 mph with a high temperature near 50 are expected. Morning wind chills will likely dip below 30.

Winds on Saturday evening were reaching 20-25 mph ahead of the front. Morgan said the front should arrive before sunrise Sunday and winds will shift from the north.

There is a 20 percent chance of snow showers before 10 a.m., Sunday. Patchy and blowing dust is expected between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to the latest weather service forecast.

Conditions in central Las Vegas will be breezy with a north-northwest wind of 22 to 24 mph, with gusts to 37 mph.

Sunday night will be clear and breezy with a northwest wind of 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Winds will continue on Monday with a high near 51. North winds are expected to be 13 to 18 mph, with gusts to 26 mph.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.

