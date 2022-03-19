Winds escalate to 30 mph, expected to continue into Saturday night

Gusty winds above 30 mph are expected to increase into Saturday evening in Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds are expected to gust to around 30 mph on Saturday, March 19, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday, March 20, 2022, will also be breezy.

Gusty winds that started in the early afternoon are expected to increase into Saturday evening in Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds were gusting to 30 mph at Harry Reid International Airport shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday.

“They should continue into the overnight hours,” weather service meteorologist Morgan Stessman said.

Stronger winds will hit areas north of Las Vegas much of the night, perhaps up to 45 mph.

The high temperature at the airport had reached 77 as of 5 p.m.

Sunday will be similar wind conditions with the projected high of 72.

Temperatures are forecast to begin rising starting Tuesday with the current forecast calling for a high of 87 next Friday.

⚠️Wind Advisory Sunday⚠️ For anyone traveling on Highway 95 between Las Vegas and Tonopah. Expect northwest wind gusts 40-50 mph which may produce areas of blowing dust and reduced visibility. #nvwx pic.twitter.com/hYBuIDMc8O — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 18, 2022

Wind advisory Sunday

A wind advisory runs from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday for most of the region.

Motorists are urged to use extra caution, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Blowing debris, dust and even power outages are possible.

The chance of rain Sunday is less than 10 percent, Stessman said.

