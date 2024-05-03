Winds escalate to 35-40 mph gusts as front moves into Las Vegas

A calm Saturday was turning into what is expected to be a 24-hour plus windstorm with gusts to 50 mph or higher. Mountain wind gusts may reach 75 mph.

Winds may gust to 60 mph on Saturday, May 4, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip walk on Las Vegas Boulevard despite a high wind warning on Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

High wind watch will be in effect this weekend

A calm Saturday morning is gradually turning into a windstorm in the Las Vegas Valley.

Gusts of 45-55 mph in Las Vegas are forecast from noon Saturday to noon Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Gusts in the Spring Mountains might reach 70 or 75 mph, the local forecast office said.

Winds before 9 a.m. were very still as the cold front moved closer.

As Saturday afternoon arrived, Red Rock Canyon felt a wind gust of 35 mph around 12:30 p.m., while Harry Reid International Airport reached a gust of 32 mph around 1 p.m. The North Las Vegas Airport had a gust of 37 mph shortly before 1 p.m. and Henderson Executive Airport had a gust of 32 mph.

By late afternoon, Red Rock had recorded a top gust of 40 mph. Most other reporting sites reported gusts in the mid-30 mph range.

“We can’t rule out stronger gusts in the valley, but gusts in the higher elevations could reach 70 or 75 mph,” weather service meteorologist Mark Austin said Saturday morning.

Strong winds are expected across the region this weekend, and High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories have been issued. Gusts of 40-60 mph are possible, so be sure to secure loose items and use caution if you are traveling on area roads. #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/5LrWpAdu7I — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 3, 2024

The front and chilling winds will mean Sunday highs 15 to 20 degrees lower than Saturday.

🌬️At the risk of sounding like a broken record, it's going to be windy again this weekend. High Wind Watches are in effect for our entire forecast area w/the exception of the Morongo Basin area. 🔗Don’t see your location? Go to https://t.co/KsZIYUtDCo #NVwx #AZwx #CAwx pic.twitter.com/6aYG9rBkFn — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 3, 2024

Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, and travel could be difficult for high-profile vehicles, the weather service warned. Blowing dust could reduce visibility, and hazardous boating conditions are expected on area lakes.

Clark County issued an air quality dust advisory for Saturday and Sunday, advising people to use precautions to limit their exposure to blowing dust.

Patchy blowing dust is expected after 1 p.m. Saturday. Breezy conditions with a south-southwest winds of 8 to 18 mph will rise to 18 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. The day’s high should be near 89.

Blowing dust is possible Saturday night with winds of 23-28 mph gusting to 41 mph. The sky will be mostly cloudy, with a Sunday low around 61.

Sunday will be sunny and breezy, with a high near 71.

Gusty winds will pick up across the region today, continuing through Sunday AM. The strongest winds are expected during the late PM/early AM period. Temps will crash 15 to 20 degrees from today to tomorrow. Very strange, the weather in spring is.#NVwx #AZwx #CAwx #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/IXgkenyOyl — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 4, 2024

Mount Charleston outage canceled

NV Energy’s proactive outage for the Kyle Canyon and Angel Peak areas of Mount Charleston was canceled Saturday afternoon, but crews will remain on the mountain overnight, the company announced.

The outages were planned due to the elevated fire weather conditions forecast in the area. It was planned to affect approximately 500 NV Energy customers starting at about 11 a.m. Saturday and lasting until approximately 11 a.m. Sunday.

Only a few NV Energy customers were without power in Las Vegas as of 5 p.m., according to the company’s outage website.

Final weekend for Lee Canyon

Skiing and snowboarding will conclude at Lee Canyon this weekend before the Spring Mountains resort turns its operations to summer activities.

The resort received 221 inches of snow this season after last year’s record 262 inches. It averages about 130 inches per winter.

Daily summer operations are planned to start May 24. The opening day for its downhill mountain bike park will depend on how fast or slow the snow melts on trails that serve the park, officials said in a news release.

