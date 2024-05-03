86°F
Winds escalate to gusts of 30-35 mph as front moves into Las Vegas

High wind watch will be in effect this weekend
Winds may gust to 60 mph on Saturday, May 4, 2024, according to the National Weather Service.
Winds may gust to 60 mph on Saturday, May 4, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip walk on Las Vegas Boulevard despite a high wind warning on Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2024 - 5:00 am
 
Updated May 4, 2024 - 1:37 pm

A calm Saturday morning is gradually turning into a windstorm in the Las Vegas Valley.

Gusts of 45-55 mph in Las Vegas are forecast from noon Saturday to noon Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Gusts in the Spring Mountains might reach 70 or 75 mph, the local forecast office said.

Winds before 9 a.m. were very still as the cold front moved closer.

As Saturday afternoon arrived, Red Rock Canyon felt a wind gust of 35 mph around 12:30 p.m., while Harry Reid International Airport reached a gust of 32 mph around 1 p.m. The North Las Vegas Airport had a gust of 37 mph shortly before 1 p.m. and Henderson Executive Airport had a gust of 32 mph.

“We can’t rule out stronger gusts in the valley, but gusts in the higher elevations could reach 70 or 75 mph,” weather service meteorologist Mark Austin said Saturday morning.

The front and chilling winds will mean Sunday highs 15 to 20 degrees lower than Saturday.

In Northern Nevada, about 6 inches of snow is forecast for the Ely area.

Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, and travel could be difficult for high-profile vehicles, the weather service warned. Blowing dust could reduce visibility, and hazardous boating conditions are expected on area lakes.

Clark County issued an air quality dust advisory for Saturday and Sunday, advising people to use precautions to limit their exposure to blowing dust.

Patchy blowing dust is expected after 1 p.m. Saturday. Breezy conditions with a south-southwest winds of 8 to 18 mph will rise to 18 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. The day’s high should be near 89.

Blowing dust is possible Saturday night with winds of 23-28 mph gusting to 41 mph. The sky will be mostly cloudy, with a Sunday low around 61.

Sunday will be sunny and breezy, with a high near 71.

Mount Charleston outage possible

Because of elevated fire weather conditions forecast for the Kyle Canyon and Angel Peak areas of Mount Charleston, a proactive outage is likely to affect approximately 500 NV Energy customers starting at about 11 a.m. Saturday and lasting until approximately 11 a.m. Sunday.

During a proactive outage — also known as a Public Safety Outage Management (PSOM) event — NV Energy will proactively de-energize power for customers in high-risk zones to help protect the community and environment from wildfires. The proactive outage will be adjusted or canceled if weather conditions change.

Gusty conditions could last into Sunday evening for the valley. Additional NV Energy crews will be on standby to respond to possible outages, a news release said.

Final weekend for Lee Canyon

Skiing and snowboarding will conclude at Lee Canyon this weekend before the Spring Mountains resort turns its operations to summer activities.

The resort received 221 inches of snow this season after last year’s record 262 inches. It averages about 130 inches per winter.

Daily summer operations are planned to start May 24. The opening day for its downhill mountain bike park will depend on how fast or slow the snow melts on trails that serve the park, officials said in a news release.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

