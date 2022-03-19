Winds expected to whip Las Vegas region through weekend

A sunny sky with winds to 30 mph are forecast through the weekend, says the National Weather Service.

Winds are expected to gust to around 30 mph on Saturday, March 19, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday, March 20, 2022, will also be breezy. Hope Barett, 7, of Medford, Ore., has her hair blown by strong wind as she enters the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Gusty winds around 30 mph are expected in Las Vegas this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday’s high may reach 80. Early morning breezes will escalate to 16 to 21 mph in the morning and could gust to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday will be similar wind conditions with the projected high dropped to 72.

Temperatures are forecast to begin rising starting Tuesday with the current forecast calling for a high of 87 next Friday.

⚠️Wind Advisory Sunday⚠️ For anyone traveling on Highway 95 between Las Vegas and Tonopah. Expect northwest wind gusts 40-50 mph which may produce areas of blowing dust and reduced visibility. #nvwx pic.twitter.com/hYBuIDMc8O — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 18, 2022

Wind advisory Sunday

A wind advisory runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday for western Clark County, southern and central Nye County and Esmeralda County. Towns included include Pahrump, Beatty, Goldfield, Indians Springs and Amargosa Valley.

The weather service says northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph are expected. Travel between Las Vegas and Tonopah on U.S. 95 could be difficult.

Motorists are urged to use extra caution, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.