Winds from Arizona storms affecting visibility in south end of valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 8, 2022 - 9:50 pm
 
Updated September 8, 2022 - 10:14 pm
FILE - Winds of 30-35 mph are causing some visibility issues in Henderson late on Thursday, Sep ...
FILE - Winds of 30-35 mph are causing some visibility issues in Henderson late on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. South Water Street is bustling with activity and new development on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Storms in Arizona were sending gusty outflow winds into the south end of the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday night.

Winds were gusting 30 to 35 mph and generating dusty conditions, said National Weather Service meteorologist Jenn Varian.

Harry Reid International Airport reported blowing dust and winds to 32 mph as of 9:50 p.m.

Normal visibility of 10 miles was reduced to less than 2 miles, accoring to the weather service website.

“Our observation station at the Henderson airport is out right now, so it’s hard to tell exactly, but around 35 mph,” Varian said. “Mohave County had some stronger storms earlier.”

She said a gust of 57 was recorded near Kingman, Arizona.

“It should last for another hour or so,” she said about 9:45 p.m.

There were reports of limited visibility in Henderson.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@revierwjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

