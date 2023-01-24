Winds gone, but chill remains for Las Vegas Valley

Mild winds are forecast on Tuesday while temperatures remain on the chilly side, says the National Weather Service.

Pilots will have much better wind conditions in the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. Gusts that reached 41 mph on Monday will be gone with wind speeds dropping to 10 mph or below. Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Winds that gusted past 40 mph at a few Las Vegas Valley locations will dissipate on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Early east-northeast winds should be 7-13 mph in the central valley in the morning before switching to come from the north. A sunny sky will prevail and the high temperature will be near 56.

The Wednesday low will be near 35, about 6 degrees below normal. Winds should stay below 10 mph, says the forecast.

Windy weather Sunday and Monday subsided overnight. Red Flag fighter pilots flying missions to the range from Nellis Air Force Base had to deal with a gusty day with a top of 41 mph shortly before midnight Sunday.

Harry Reid International Airport reached a maximum of 35 mph at 9:45 a.m. Monday. North Las Vegas Airport reached a top gust of 41 mph at 9:55 a.m. Monday, while Henderson Executive Airport had far fewer gusts, but did reach 33 mph shortly before 10 a.m. Monday.

Temperatures will remain chilly all week with highs rising to around 57 by the weekend. Lows will be in the mid-30s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.