55°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
Las Vegas Weather

Winds gone, Las Vegas high gradually rising to 75 by Saturday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 26, 2020 - 4:50 am
 

Are you thinking perhaps 80 degrees?

It’s unlikely to happen this weekend, but a high of 75 is forecast Saturday for Las Vegas, says the National Weather Service.

On average, McCarran International Airport reaches 80 degrees on March 15. The earliest 80 was recorded Feb. 1, 2003, while the latest date to reach 80 was April 23, 1941.

“It’s remote at best, but if the winds kick up Sunday in advance of a front, we could get close to 80,” said meteorologist Clay Morgan.

The high Wednesday will be about 63 with calm winds and sunny skies. The peak wind gust at McCarran on a windy Tuesday was 30 mph, Morgan said.

The overnight low will be around 43 with more calm winds.

Thursday’s high will move up to 71 and the same is forecast for Friday.

The late weekend brings a risk of rain and wind.

“We have about a 30 percent chance of showers later Sunday into Monday,” Morgan said. “We’re not sure yet it the front will come through the valley or perhaps dive south. Right now it is a maximum 30 percent risk, but could go higher or lower.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
4 more coronavirus cases reported, pushing Nevada total to 11
4 more coronavirus cases reported, pushing Nevada total to 11
2
Las Vegas Strip eerily quiet in face of coronavirus— PHOTOS
Las Vegas Strip eerily quiet in face of coronavirus— PHOTOS
3
Nevada governor declares state of emergency — VIDEO
Nevada governor declares state of emergency — VIDEO
4
What’s canceled or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for sports, conventions, shows
What’s canceled or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for sports, conventions, shows
5
List of Las Vegas concerts, shows that have been canceled or postponed
List of Las Vegas concerts, shows that have been canceled or postponed
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
A truck towing another vehicle passes through a flooded section of Eastern Avenue after heavy r ...
Las Vegas Valley sets March 12 record for rainfall
RJ

The previous record for March 12 was 0.24 inches, set in 1973, the National Weather Service tweeted. “So far today at 0.77 as of 9PM!” the tweet said.