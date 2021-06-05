Winds gust to mid-20s as McCarran airport reaches 108

A high pressure system over the Las Vegas region began weakening Saturday as winds gusted close to 30 mph, bringing a bit of relief from record heat.

Dominic Perry, 7, soaks Zair Perez, 6, while cooling off at their grandfather's house in the Beverly Green neighborhood in downtown Las Vegas Friday, June 4, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A high pressure system over the Las Vegas region began weakening Saturday as winds gusted close to 30 mph, bringing a bit of relief from record heat.

The high temperature reached 108 at McCarran International Airport, a degree short of the record set in 2016.

“The high pressure is going to weaken and so temperatures are going to drop into the mid-90s by Tuesday,” weather service meteorologist Andy Gorelow said.

An Excessive Heat Warning will remain in place through today for portions of the area with several records once again in jeopardy. #cawx #nvwx #azwx pic.twitter.com/X8dx0MdrwD — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 5, 2021

The excessive heat warning that began in the middle of the week has been extended through 5 p.m. Saturday.

The Friday high at McCarran tied the record for the day at 109.

Death Valley reached 117 on Saturday.

Winds began increasing in velocity shortly after noon Saturday, reaching gusts into the mid-20s through 4:45 p.m. The high at McCarran was 102 before 11 a.m., and reached 108 shortly before 5 p.m.

The Sunday high should be about 104 with a 98 projected for Monday and 95 on Tuesday.

Fire warning issued Saturday

On Saturday, the weather service has issued both a red flag warning for increased fire danger. The red flag warning begins at noon Sunday and runs through 8 p.m. Monday. The fire weather watch runs from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

“A prolonged period of strong south to southwest winds combined with low relative humidity will lead to critical fire weather conditions Sunday through Wednesday across much of Southern Nevada and northwest Arizona,” the warning stated,

Call 911 for suspected heat stroke or exhaustion

The high temperatures raise the chances for heat stroke or heat exhaustion. Such conditions warrant calling 911 for assistance.

On Tuesday afternoon, Clark County officials opened daytime cooling stations at community and recreation centers in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson and at Catholic Charities downtown.

Two centers are also open in Laughlin, where temperatures could reach 111-115 degrees along the Colorado River.

Valley cooling stations

— Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road (south of E. Cheyenne Avenue) Las Vegas Phone: (702) 455-8402 Hours: 7:00am-6:00 pm M-F.

— Pearson Community Center, 1625 West Carey Avenue (west of N. Martin Luther King Blvd), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 455-1220, Hours: 8:00am-6:00pm M-F.

— Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road (east of Pacific Avenue), Henderson, Phone: (702) 267-4040 Hours: 11:00am-6:00pm M-F.

— Catholic Charities, 1511 North Las Vegas Blvd (near Foremaster Lane), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 385-2662, Hours: 12:00-3:00 pm daily.

— Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd, (north of American Beauty Ave), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 455-0566, Hours: 6:00am-8:00pm M-F.

— Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge Street, (north of E. Flamingo Blvd), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 455-7169, Hours: 7:00am-8:00pm M-F.

— Whitney Recreation Center, 5712 E. Missouri Avenue, (south of Tropicana Blvd & west of Boulder Hwy), Las Vegas Phone: (702) 455-7576, Hours: 7:00am-6:00pm M-F.

— SHARE Village (daily hydration only), 50 N. 21st Street (east of E Charleston Blvd), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 222-1680, Hours: 6:00-7:00am breakfast pantry, 8:00-10:00am grocery pantry.

— Downtown Senior Center (age 50+), 27 E. Texas Avenue (near E. Army Street), Henderson, Phone: (702) 267-4150, Hours: 12:00-3:00 pm M-F.

— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North (enter at 310 Foremaster Lane), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 229-6117, Hours: 24 hours all days.

— Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road in Henderson, open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, closed on Sunday, and open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. Call 702-267-4040.

Cooling stations outside the valley

— In Laughlin: American Legion Richard Springston Post 60, 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on days with temperatures more than 112 degrees. An outside cooling area will be open for pets on a leash or in a carrier, but no pets will be allowed inside the building. Call 702-299-1510.

— Colorado River Food Bank, 240 Laughlin Civic Drive, Laughlin, 89029, Phone: (702) 298-9220, Hours: 8:00am-2:45pm Mon-Fri.

In a Twitter post, the weather service advised people to drink plenty of water, limit time outside to the cooler parts of the day and wear light, breathable clothing.

“Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location,” the warning stated, advising a call to 911 for assistance for possible heat stroke victims.

The Southern Nevada Chapter of the American Red Cross shared the following reminders:

— Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles.

— Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat, and take frequent breaks if you must work outdoors.

— Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, spend much of their time alone or are more likely to be affected by the heat.

— Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.