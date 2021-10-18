Winds in Las Vegas region trigger air quality dust advisory

Gusty overnight winds should dissipate as Monday progresses, according to the National Weather Service.

People brave high winds on the Strip on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. Wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph in Las Vegas are forecast to die down as Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, progreesses says the National Weather Service. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

County officials posted an air quality dust advisory early Monday as winds of up to 40 mph were whistling through the Las Vegas Valley.

An advisory from the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability said people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children may feel better if they sty indoors as much as possible to avoid inhaling particulate matter kicked up by the winds.

Winds in Las Vegas were forecast to reach 35 to 40 mph overnight Monday while gusts in the Spring Mountains were forecast to reach 70 mph, said National Weather Service meteorologist Jenn Varian.

Winds should drop to 24 to 30 mph in Las Vegas by Monday afternoon.

The Monday high temperature should be near 70 with an overnight low near 49.

Conditions will be similar on Tuesday.

No precipitation was expected from the cold front, said Varian.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.