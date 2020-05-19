Winds into 20s, Las Vegas high of 75 before warming trend

Tuesday’s forecast high of 75 will come with wind gusts into the lower 20s before conditions begin to warm.

If you like cooler weather, the next few days are for you. Enjoy it, because it won’t last.

Temperatures about 15 degrees below normal will be felt across the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday.

Winds will be brisk from the southwest at 13 to 16 mph and gusts up to 23 mph possible.

The overnight low early Wednesday is forecast to be 55. The Wednesday high will be about 81.

Temperatures will rise into the Memorial Day weekend with a forecast high of 97 on the holiday.

“It looks like we’ll get a cold front right after the holiday and that will knock the temperature down 4 to 5 degrees,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Trevor Boucher. “After that the climate prediction center shows above-average temperatures for 8 to 14 days. That means we’ll be at least higher than the 90s for early June, right about on schedule.”

Gusty winds on west side

A wind advisory was effective until 6 a.m. Tuesday for the town of Mt. Charleston, Spring Mountains and Red Rock Canyon.

A wind gust of 45 mph was recorded at a weather station at Deer Creek on overnight, Boucher said.

