Winds lighten, but rain, snow forecast through Easter weekend

Rain will be close to a 100 percent probability in the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday while a foot of snow or more is expected in the Spring Mountains.

Up to a foot of snow is forecast for Mount Charleston and the Spring Mountains on Easter weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Lee Canyon Resort received 15 inches of snow in 24 hours ending the afternoon of Thursday, March 15, 2024. (Louie Lopez/Lee Canyon)

Mother Nature is delivering another weekend winter punch despite April being just days away.

Easter weekend could be wet in the valley and snowy in the mountains, but it certainly will be chilly, says the National Weather Service.

First comes Saturday and the odds of rain in the Las Vegas Valley are close to 100 percent. It will be the rainest day of the weekend.

We’ve upgraded the Spring Mountains to a Winter Storm Warning this Saturday. Additionally, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the eastern Sierra and White Mountains. Use caution if traveling in these areas over the weekend! #nvwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/9jE4Ns2Odg — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 29, 2024

A wind advisory covering the entire region began at 1 p.m. Thursday and ran through Friday at 11 p.m.

On Friday afternoon, wind gusts reached 47 mph at Red Rock, 31 mph at Harry Reid International Airport, 30 mph at North Las Vegas Airport and 29 mph at Henderson Executive Airport.

In the Spring Mountains, a winter storm warning runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Up to 12 inches of snow is forecast for the town of Mount Charleston. Higher peaks could see more than a foot of snow.

Las Vegas Valley

Rain is expected to enter the picture Saturday with a 90 percent probability, mainly after 11 a.m. The sky will be cloudy with a high near 62. Winds may gust to 25 mph.

Showers are a 30 percent probability Saturday night.

Sunday brings a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. The high will be around 62, more than a dozen degrees below normal. Winds could gust to 21 mph. There’s a 20 percent chance of showers Sunday night.

Lake Mead

A high near 74 is expected Friday, but windy conditions will prevail. Showers are a 60 to 70 percent probability Saturday before conditions clear Sunday with a high near 62. Showers are a 20 percent chance on Saturday evening.

Showers are possible Monday when a high around 67 is forecast.

Mountains

A winter storm warning calls for 8 to 17 inches of snow in the Spring Mountains. Winds are forecast to gust to 30 mph.

The storm is expected to be at its worst from Saturday afternoon into late Saturday night. Heavy snow above 6,000 feet is expected. Snow could continue into Sunday.

Winds will gust into the 40-mph range through the week with highs in the upper 50s. The winter storm advisory calls for a 100 percent chance of snow on Saturday. Winds may gust to 36 mph.

Snow showers may continue Saturday night with a 60 percent probability with 1 to 3 inches of new snow possible. Winds may gust to 24 mph.

Snow is a 60 percent probability on Sunday. The ski resort has received 5 inches of snow in the past week and the total snowfall for the season is 193 inches.

