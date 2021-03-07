Winds mark start of cooler weather, chance of rain this week

Blustering winds ripping through the Las Vegas Valley late Monday marked the start of cooler weather — and possible rain — for the week.

Traffic moves on East Charleston Boulevard on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Blustering winds ripping through the Las Vegas Valley late Monday marked the start of cooler weather — and possible rain — for the week.

Temperatures are expected to drop well below the normal average for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Andy Gorelow said last weekend’s highs, which hovered in the 70s, were above the typical 69 degree high for early March. But temperatures in the mid-50s are expected by the end of the week.

A cold front moving down the West Coast from the Gulf of Alaska is bringing wind first, then rain, Gorelow said.

Gusts reached 45 mph on Monday, despite a high of 74 degrees. The same winds are expected Tuesday with a high of 65.

twitter.com

On Wednesday, the high is expected to drop again to 56 degrees with a 30 percent chance of rain. Similar weather is expected Thursday, and Friday should see a high of 58 with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, Gorelow said.

Temperatures will likely return to the mid- to upper-60s this weekend with mostly sunny skies.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.