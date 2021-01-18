48°F
Winds may gust to 20 mph in Las Vegas on warm Monday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 18, 2021 - 4:33 am
 
Winds could gust to 20 mph with sunny skies and high temperatures about 10 degrees above normal ...
Winds could gust to 20 mph with sunny skies and high temperatures about 10 degrees above normal on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. New York New York is seen as a large American flag blows in the wind during a cool and windy morning on May 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Winds up to 20 mph are possible for Las Vegas on Monday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

The Monday high should reach about 67 with sunny skies after overnight lows mostly in the upper 40s. North-northeast winds of 6-14 mph could gust to close to 20, said weather service meteorologist Andy Gorelow.

Residents and boaters in the Colorado River Valley will experience steady winds of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Boaters will encounter rough waves and hazards conditions.

The area is under a wind advisory from 10 a.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Tuesday. The advisory covers Lake Havasu, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Fort Mohave and San Bernardino County in California.

On Tuesday, the high will drop about 10 degrees to a forecast 57, just a degree below average.

The rest of the week will be sunny with high temperatures in the low 60s, Gorelow said.

Rain and changing conditions are possible next weekend, Gorelow said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
