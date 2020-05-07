Winds may keep Thursday to 95 after Wednesday high of 101

Gusty winds of 20 mph or a bit more are expected in Las Vegas early Thursday, and will likely keep the day’s high temperature short of the century mark.

Gusty winds of 20 mph or a bit more are expected in Las Vegas early Thursday, and will likely keep the afternoon high temperature short of the century mark.

McCarran International Airport hit 101 degrees at 3:13 p.m. Wednesday, the valley’s first official 100-degree day of the year after falling just short of the mark in late April.

🌡️ It's official! Today was the first 100° day in Las Vegas this year! The high temperature @LASairport actually reached 101°F today. Last time we saw a 100°+ day was back on Sept. 15th, 2019 when it reached 102°! #Climate #VegasWeather #NvWx pic.twitter.com/xDldiyVhmo — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 7, 2020

“The winds have already shifted at the airport and are northeast at 12 to 15 mph,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Clay Morgan. “That should keep it a few degrees cooler with a high around 95.”

Skies will be sunny and the gusty winds will diminish during the day, Morgan said. The overnight low will be around 67.

Friday’s high will rise to 97 with sunny skies and light winds while Saturday’s forecast high is 99 with a 97 projected for Sunday.

Temperatures early next week will be in the lower 90s or upper 80s, much closer to the seasonal norms.

Heat warning for Death Valley

An extreme heat advisory for the Colorado River Valley for Friday and Saturday has been eliminated, Morgan said. The highs will still reach 103 to 105.

“People working outside or in extra gear should still take precautions,” Morgan said.

A similar heat advisory for Death Valley has been elevated to a extreme heat warning. Highs of 110 on Friday and 111 on Saturday are forecast. The overnight lows will be elevated at about 80 degrees, “providing little relief from daytime heat stress,” the warning states.

