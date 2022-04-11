Winds may reach 70 mph Monday in Las Vegas area

The alert includes a rare warning for people to remain in the lower levels of their homes during the windstorm and to avoid windows.

(National Weather Service)

A high-wind warning that begins at 11 a.m. Monday calls for potential wind gusts to 70 mph for the Las Vegas region, according to the National Weather Service.

The alert includes a rare warning for people to remain in the lower levels of their residences and to stay away from windows during the windstorm. It also advises to avoid driving, if possible.

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability has issued a dust advisory for Monday. The possibility of elevated levels of blowing dust are expected due to high winds.

🌬️ Widespread hazardous winds are expected across the forecast area tomorrow. These winds have the potential to cause a variety of impacts ranging from blowing dust/debris to dangerous driving conditions. For wind safety tips, visit: https://t.co/omM5Jf82Q1. #NVwx #CAwx #AZwx pic.twitter.com/HQm1pn1kmK — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 10, 2022

Southwest winds of 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph are forecast for the Spring Mountains, Red Rock Canyon, Las Vegas Valley and all of southern Clark County.

“It will start to be breezy by 8 or 9 in the morning and by 11 or noon we will definitely see winds increase rapidly,” meteorologist Chelsea Peters said. “The winds will increase and peak in the evening around sunset.”

The winds will be the strongest in the south and southwest parts of the valley near Red Rock Canyon and the Spring Mountains.

Blowing dust will be likely, especially in Sandy Valley, the Jean dry lake bed and across Interstate 15, Peters said.

No moisture is expected from the front that is expected to move through around midnight, although cloud cover may increase. Winds will then shift from the north.

The warning runs through 3 a.m. Tuesday.

“People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches,” the warning states.

Travel is likely to be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Downed power lines and toppled trees are possible. Unsecured objects will be a hazard.

80 Monday, 42 low by Wednesday

The high in Las Vegas should be near 80 on Monday with the overnight low dropping to around 50.

The Tuesday high will be about 64 with a Wednesday morning low near 42.

