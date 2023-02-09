Winds may whip across much of Las Vegas area Thursday

The Las Vegas Valley could see winds near 20 mph Thursday while lakes Mead and Mohave could see gusts to 40 mph, says the National Weather Service.

Thursday will bring windy conditions, especially down the Colorado River Valley, and parts of Las Vegas.

North-northeast winds of 9-15 mph may gust to 21 mph in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service forecast. A high near 60 is forecast for the central valley.

Winds of 30-40 mph are possible on the river with waves of 1-3 feet. A wind advisory runs from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Friday morning low will be around 38 in central Las Vegas with winds down to about 6 mph. The daily high should be about 60 with a sunny sky.

The weekend will warm a bit with a high of 63 on Saturday and 65 on Sunday.

