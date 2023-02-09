44°F
Winds may whip across much of Las Vegas area Thursday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 9, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Wind gusts of 20 mph are possible in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, according ...
Wind gusts of 20 mph are possible in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. The American flag and the Juneteenth flag blow in the wind outside the North Las Vegas City Hall on Friday, June 17, 2022. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thursday will bring windy conditions, especially down the Colorado River Valley, and parts of Las Vegas.

North-northeast winds of 9-15 mph may gust to 21 mph in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service forecast. A high near 60 is forecast for the central valley.

Winds of 30-40 mph are possible on the river with waves of 1-3 feet. A wind advisory runs from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Friday morning low will be around 38 in central Las Vegas with winds down to about 6 mph. The daily high should be about 60 with a sunny sky.

The weekend will warm a bit with a high of 63 on Saturday and 65 on Sunday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

