79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Las Vegas Weather

Winds, possible 100-degree day forecast Thursday for Las Vegas

Forecast expects to stay in low 100s
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 2, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Winds may gust to 22 mph with a high temperature near 100 on Thursday, June 2, 2022, according ...
Winds may gust to 22 mph with a high temperature near 100 on Thursday, June 2, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Pedestrians struggle against strong wind as they walk along Main Street in downtown on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Stronger winds and possibly 100-degree temperatures are forecast Thursday for the Las Vegas Valley.

After single-digit winds and a high of 90 on Wednesday, the breezes and warmth will ramp up, according to the National Weather Service.

A high near 100 is expected while morning winds of 5-10 mph should elevate to 11-16 mph in the afternoon with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Breezes will stay nearly as strong into the Thursday evening with a Friday morning low temperature around 74.

The Friday high should be near 99 with similar gusty wind conditions. Saturday’s high is forecast to be similar.

May had an average temperature of 77.6 degrees at Harry Reid International Airport, 0.3 of a degree above normal, said the weather service.

There was no precipitation in May, the temperature low was 53 and twice the mercury reached 102, on May 19 and May 26.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Lake Powell cliff collapses on Memorial Day — VIDEO
Lake Powell cliff collapses on Memorial Day — VIDEO
2
‘I’m going to shoot him ma’am’: 911 calls paint clear picture of killing
‘I’m going to shoot him ma’am’: 911 calls paint clear picture of killing
3
Formula One owner closes $240M land buy near Strip
Formula One owner closes $240M land buy near Strip
4
Top execs split with Las Vegas ABC affiliate KTNV
Top execs split with Las Vegas ABC affiliate KTNV
5
7 motorcycle gang members indicted in North Las Vegas slaying
7 motorcycle gang members indicted in North Las Vegas slaying
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST