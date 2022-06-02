Winds, possible 100-degree day forecast Thursday for Las Vegas

Gusty winds will return along with possibly 100-degree temperatures Thursday for the Las Vegas Valley.

Winds may gust to 22 mph with a high temperature near 100 on Thursday, June 2, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Pedestrians struggle against strong wind as they walk along Main Street in downtown on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Stronger winds and possibly 100-degree temperatures are forecast Thursday for the Las Vegas Valley.

After single-digit winds and a high of 90 on Wednesday, the breezes and warmth will ramp up, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are will increase on Thursday and Friday with many areas approaching or exceed 100-110F. Use caution and be sure to hydrate properly if you must be outside! #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/hCVj3Y8vV2 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 1, 2022

A high near 100 is expected while morning winds of 5-10 mph should elevate to 11-16 mph in the afternoon with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Breezes will stay nearly as strong into the Thursday evening with a Friday morning low temperature around 74.

The Friday high should be near 99 with similar gusty wind conditions. Saturday’s high is forecast to be similar.

🗞️ May Review: May finished out very close to normal, with an average temperature of 77.6. No precipitation fell during the month, but we did get plenty of wind! #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/NNDZCqWSCH — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 1, 2022

May had an average temperature of 77.6 degrees at Harry Reid International Airport, 0.3 of a degree above normal, said the weather service.

There was no precipitation in May, the temperature low was 53 and twice the mercury reached 102, on May 19 and May 26.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.