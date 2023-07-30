Winds push fire into Nevada, but help from rain looks limited

The Las Vegas area has a chance of isolated thunderstorms through Wednesday.

Lightning strikes across the skyline on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Isolated thunderstorms that were a possibility for the Las Vegas area Sunday have all but disappeared, says the National Weather Service.

However, there’s a 40 percent chance of isolated storms Monday, then 60 percent on Tuesday and drops down to a 40 percent chance on Wednesday.

Perhaps more importantly, winds were helping a wildfire move north into Nevada from Mojave National Preserve in California.

Rain would help firefighters, but doesn’t appear very likely, said meteorologist Andy Gorelow.

“There’s a possibility of some isolated storms so they could get a little bit of rain,” Gorelow said.

An outflow from a storm in Mohave County, Arizona, kept the Sunday high to 106 at Harry Reid International Airport.

“We were headed up and then at one point we dropped to 99,” meteorologist Matt Woods said.

The airport has recorded 17 days of 110 degrees or higher in July, tying the record set in 1942.

A high around 104 is expected for Monday, and there will be widespread haze in the air because of the fire burning near Searchlight.

Tuesday’s high forecast is 99.

The weather service announced Saturday that the last two weeks have been the hottest 14-day period ever record in Las Vegas weather history.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.