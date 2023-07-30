100°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Las Vegas Weather

Winds push fire into Nevada, but help from rain looks limited

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 30, 2023 - 8:06 am
 
Updated July 30, 2023 - 7:07 pm
Lightning strikes across the skyline on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las ...
Lightning strikes across the skyline on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Isolated thunderstorms that were a possibility for the Las Vegas area Sunday have all but disappeared, says the National Weather Service.

However, there’s a 40 percent chance of isolated storms Monday, then 60 percent on Tuesday and drops down to a 40 percent chance on Wednesday.

Perhaps more importantly, winds were helping a wildfire move north into Nevada from Mojave National Preserve in California.

Rain would help firefighters, but doesn’t appear very likely, said meteorologist Andy Gorelow.

“There’s a possibility of some isolated storms so they could get a little bit of rain,” Gorelow said.

An outflow from a storm in Mohave County, Arizona, kept the Sunday high to 106 at Harry Reid International Airport.

“We were headed up and then at one point we dropped to 99,” meteorologist Matt Woods said.

The airport has recorded 17 days of 110 degrees or higher in July, tying the record set in 1942.

A high around 104 is expected for Monday, and there will be widespread haze in the air because of the fire burning near Searchlight.

Tuesday’s high forecast is 99.

The weather service announced Saturday that the last two weeks have been the hottest 14-day period ever record in Las Vegas weather history.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
California wildfire spanning 30K acres sends smoke to Las Vegas Valley
California wildfire spanning 30K acres sends smoke to Las Vegas Valley
2
Erratic 70K-acre wildfire crosses into Nevada; no evacuation plans yet
Erratic 70K-acre wildfire crosses into Nevada; no evacuation plans yet
3
Steve Wynn’s career in gaming officially comes to an end
Steve Wynn’s career in gaming officially comes to an end
4
For this Vegas resort, it’s time to cash in with F1
For this Vegas resort, it’s time to cash in with F1
5
RICH LOWRY: The Florida slavery smear
RICH LOWRY: The Florida slavery smear
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Vegas ties record of 110 or higher at 10 days; day ends with stormy conditions
Vegas ties record of 110 or higher at 10 days; day ends with stormy conditions
One degree short: Las Vegas fails to break heat record
One degree short: Las Vegas fails to break heat record
Thunderstorm, small hail hits Henderson during July heat wave
Thunderstorm, small hail hits Henderson during July heat wave
Past 14 days hottest 2 weeks in Las Vegas history, says weather service
Past 14 days hottest 2 weeks in Las Vegas history, says weather service
Will it hit 118 in Las Vegas? Chances are small, says forecaster
Will it hit 118 in Las Vegas? Chances are small, says forecaster
Las Vegas reaches 110 degrees for first time this year
Las Vegas reaches 110 degrees for first time this year