Winds remain Monday as cold front cools Las Vegas

While Sunday’s potentially damaging winds may be past, breezes will still be strong on Monday.

The High Roller is seen to the right, past Caesars Palace, as winds bring in a dust storm on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Gusty winds to 75 mph that blasted dust all over the Las Vegas Valley for hours on Sunday will be diminished — and a bit more chilly Monday.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for morning winds of 7-12 mph to increase to 15-20 mph in the afternoon with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wind gusts reached 75 mph at Red Rock on Sunday evening before winds began to subside into Sunday evening.

With a cold front moving through the valley, a high near 76 is expected, a bit lower than a high of 82 registered at Harry Reid International Airport before Sunday’s dust storm.

Winds will stay strong into the overnight hours with a Tuesday low of 54 forecast.

Another cool day is expected Wednesday with a high near 71 before a sharply warming trend begins that could include a triple-digit high by next weekend, according to the weather service.

