Winds rise 25 mph in hour as front arrives in Las Vegas

The sun, clouded by smoke from wildfires in California, sets behind Spring Mountains National Recreation Area on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. Sky conditions should be clearing some on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Las Vegas residents can expect increasing winds and falling temperatures Tuesday morning as a cold front moves into the region.

“Winds are rising in northern and central Nevada right now,” National Weather meteorologist Jen Varian said shortly before 5 a.m. “Winds will gust between 30 and 35 mph by mid-morning.”

Wind speeds were about 10 mph at McCarran International Airport just before 5 a.m. but were 38 mph as of 6 a.m.

There were gusts to 50 mph around the valley, Varian said.

After a high of 106 on Monday, temperatures were steadily dropping early Tuesday, with an 82 reading at 6 a.m.

The winds may push some of the California wildfire smoke out of the hazy Las Vegas sky but could just as well add dust to the atmosphere or bring in smoke from fires burning to the north and east.

No rain is forecast from the cold front, and the forecast high for Tuesday is 85. The overnight low will drop to about 65 with gusts to 28 mph.

Wednesday’s forecast high is 80.

“Unfortunately, this (cooldown) will be pretty brief,” Varian said. “We’ll be back into the 90s by Friday and triple digits by the weekend.

Gusts to 60 mph

A high-wind warning is active from 6 a.m. through 11 p.m. Tuesday for Lake Mead National Recreation Area and the Colorado River Valley. Winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph are forecast.

Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines and widespread power outages are expected, the weather service warning said. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Waves of 2 to 4 feet will make boating hazardous.

The warning will revert to an advisory Wednesday with northerly winds of 20 to 30 mph.

It's been bone-dry here in the Desert Southwest. 🌵😖 If you combine dry conditions with windy conditions, the result is HIGH fire danger. ⚠️🔥

The Red Flag Warning is to bring awareness to the high potential for wildfire starts Tuesday. Heed all fire restrictions!

(4/x) pic.twitter.com/7c1tAVktsF — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 8, 2020

Red flag warning

A warning about increased fire dangers covers most of the region until 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Strong northerly winds will increase as the cold front sweeps south through the region, especially late Tuesday morning into the afternoon. Widespread winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph and localized gusts to 50 mph are possible. Humidity levels of 6 to 12 percent and dry conditions will mean any fires that begin will probably spread rapidly.

